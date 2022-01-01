Croissants in East Hampton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toast

East Hampton restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Pistachio Croissant$6.00
Our Classic Pain Au Chocolat with creamy pistachio filling topped with toasted pistachios.
Almond Croissant$6.00
A sweeter version of our butter croissant, filled with almond pastry cream, topped with sliced almonds, and garnished with confectioner’s sugar.
Sesame Kumquat Croissant$7.00
Made with sesame almond frangipane, fresh ground cardamon glaze + homemade kumquat preserves.
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Butter Croissant image

 

Carissas the Bakery

68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.50
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.
Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant$7.00
Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.
More about Carissas the Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Buongiorno Bakery - East Hampton

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Croissants
More about Buongiorno Bakery - East Hampton

Map

Map

