Croissants in East Hampton

Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
|Toasted Pistachio Croissant
|$6.00
Our Classic Pain Au Chocolat with creamy pistachio filling topped with toasted pistachios.
|Almond Croissant
|$6.00
A sweeter version of our butter croissant, filled with almond pastry cream, topped with sliced almonds, and garnished with confectioner’s sugar.
|Sesame Kumquat Croissant
|$7.00
Made with sesame almond frangipane, fresh ground cardamon glaze + homemade kumquat preserves.
Carissas the Bakery
68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
|Butter Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or
savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.
|Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant
|$7.00
Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.