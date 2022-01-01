Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hibiscus tea in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Hibiscus Tea
East Hampton restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
SANDWICHES
Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
Avg 4
(128 reviews)
Iced Hibiscus Tea
$6.00
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Carissas the Bakery - Newtown Lane
68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Hibiscus Tea
$4.00
More about Carissas the Bakery - Newtown Lane
