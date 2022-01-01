Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
East Hampton restaurants that serve mussels

Moby’s image

PIZZA

Moby’s

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton North

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)
Takeout
'Nduja Mussels$26.00
pork salumi, onions, garlic, white wine
More about Moby’s
Springs Tavern and Grill

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$18.00
White wine sauce with garlic & herb butter & toasted bread
More about Springs Tavern and Grill

