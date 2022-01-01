Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Mussels
East Hampton restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA
Moby’s
341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton North
Avg 4.5
(4721 reviews)
'Nduja Mussels
$26.00
pork salumi, onions, garlic, white wine
More about Moby’s
Springs Tavern and Grill
15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Steamed Mussels
$18.00
White wine sauce with garlic & herb butter & toasted bread
More about Springs Tavern and Grill
