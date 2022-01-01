Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Prosciutto
East Hampton restaurants that serve prosciutto
SANDWICHES
Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
Avg 4
(128 reviews)
Prosciutto + Gruyere Snail
$6.50
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Carissas the Bakery
68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Prosciutto + Gruyere Snail
$6.50
More about Carissas the Bakery
