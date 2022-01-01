Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
Toast

East Hampton restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
PRE-ORDER Signature Salmon Dinner 4:30pm Pick Up$120.00
Oven roasted salmon with tahini and za'taar. Served with roasted greens, mint couscous, seasonal market salad and bread of the day. Serves 4 guests. Must be ordered 24 hrs in advance. Pick-ups are 4:30 pm. Please call us if you are interested in a same-day order.
4oz Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie Atlantic Smoked Salmon$16.00
Daniel Bouloud's Epicerie line uses only premium cuts of fresh Atlantic salmon smoked by Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. Kosher certified 4oz.
*New* Fangst Færøsk Laks Faroe Islands Salmon$11.00
Its remote location in the North Atlantic, clear waters, cool steady temperatures, strong currents and protected fjords make the Faroe Islands the perfect place for salmon. Here people have lived off the ocean for centuries and have strong traditions for respecting nature’s resources. This is also reflected in high standards for sustainability in local fish farming. This FANGST salmon has been flash grilled and preserved in cold pressed rapeseed oil.
Carissas the Bakery

68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$13.00
Smoked salmon, chive crème fraiche, cucumbers. Served on pickled rye.
4oz Catsmo Gold Label Pastrami Smoked Salmon$16.50
Also called ‘salmon pastrami’, this perennial favorite consists of traditional Scottish smoked salmon cured with a delicate mix of spices.
