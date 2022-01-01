Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in East Hampton

Go
East Hampton restaurants
Toast

East Hampton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Springs Tavern and Grill

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Springs Tavern and Grill
Blue Parrot image

 

Blue Parrot

33A Main St, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
More about Blue Parrot

Browse other tasty dishes in East Hampton

Turkey Clubs

Lobsters

Carne Asada

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Croissants

Clams

Barbacoas

Map

More near East Hampton to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet

Westhampton Beach

No reviews yet

Riverhead

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston