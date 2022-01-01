Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
East Hampton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Springs Tavern and Grill
15 Fort Pond Boulevard, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Springs Tavern and Grill
Blue Parrot
33A Main St, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$12.00
More about Blue Parrot
Browse other tasty dishes in East Hampton
Turkey Clubs
Lobsters
Carne Asada
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Croissants
Clams
Barbacoas
More near East Hampton to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
Westhampton Beach
No reviews yet
Riverhead
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(980 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston