Turkish coffee in East Hampton

East Hampton restaurants
East Hampton restaurants that serve turkish coffee

SANDWICHES

Carissa's the Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Turkish Coffee Gelato$13.00
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Carissas the Bakery - Newtown Lane

68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkish Coffee Gelato$13.00
More about Carissas the Bakery - Newtown Lane

