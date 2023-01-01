Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkish coffee in
East Hampton
/
East Hampton
/
Turkish Coffee
East Hampton restaurants that serve turkish coffee
SANDWICHES
Carissa's the Bakery
221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton
Avg 4
(128 reviews)
Turkish Coffee Gelato
$13.00
More about Carissa's the Bakery
Carissas the Bakery - Newtown Lane
68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
No reviews yet
Turkish Coffee Gelato
$13.00
More about Carissas the Bakery - Newtown Lane
Browse other tasty dishes in East Hampton
Chicken Tenders
Avocado Toast
Cappuccino
Cookies
Cake
Skirt Steaks
Tarts
Crab Cakes
More near East Hampton to explore
Southampton
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Montauk
Avg 3.6
(15 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Greenport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Amagansett
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Westhampton Beach
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1075 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston