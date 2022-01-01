East Hartford restaurants you'll love
East Hartford's top cuisines
Must-try East Hartford restaurants
More about Sebastians
Sebastians
101 East River Drive, East Hartford
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Southwestern Chicken
|$6.00
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
365 Main St., East Hartford
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.
|Pierogi
|$2.30
Polish dumplings with a cheese and potato filling. Served with grilled onions. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!
|Light Roast
The very first coffee roasted by Rebel Dog, Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.
More about Mickey's Oceanic Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mickey's Oceanic Grill
119 PITKIN ST, EAST HARTFORD
|Popular items
|Jumbo Hot Dog
|$4.99
CHOOSE FROM PLAIN , MUSTARD , RELISH , ONION , KETCHUP , CHILI , SAUERKRAUT ,
!!!!!!!!!!! MAKE SURE YOU DO !!!!!!!!!!!!
FOR EACH HOT DOG
|Fish & Chips Dinner
|$16.95
WITH FRIES AND COLE SLAW
|BLT
|$6.29
CLASSIC BACON LETTUCE TOMATO MAYO ON WHITE TOAST
More about Gino's Original Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Original Pizzeria
50 Main Street, East Hartford
|Popular items
|(12) Wings
|$16.00
cooked to order and tossed with your favorite sauce: Buffalo, bbq, sweet teriyaki, or garlic Parmesan
|Fried Mozz Block
|$8.50
a deep fried block of breaded mozzarella
cheese served with our tomato sauce
|*Whole* Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$7.00
Italian bread, garlic butter, and mozzarella cheese
More about People's Choice East Hartford
People's Choice East Hartford
536 Tolland Street, East Hartford