East Hartford restaurants you'll love

East Hartford restaurants
Toast
  • East Hartford

East Hartford's top cuisines

Pizza
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Must-try East Hartford restaurants

Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

101 East River Drive, East Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Southwestern Chicken$6.00
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
More about Sebastians
Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

 

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

365 Main St., East Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Brew
Our signature cold brew is popular for being smooth and chocolatey.
Pierogi$2.30
Polish dumplings with a cheese and potato filling. Served with grilled onions. Add sour cream and/or apple sauce to top it off!
Light Roast
The very first coffee roasted by Rebel Dog, Steady Habits is smooth and sweet, with notes of roasted nuts, fig, and caramel.
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Mickey's Oceanic Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mickey's Oceanic Grill

119 PITKIN ST, EAST HARTFORD

Avg 4.2 (1122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Hot Dog$4.99
CHOOSE FROM PLAIN , MUSTARD , RELISH , ONION , KETCHUP , CHILI , SAUERKRAUT ,
!!!!!!!!!!! MAKE SURE YOU DO !!!!!!!!!!!!
FOR EACH HOT DOG
Fish & Chips Dinner$16.95
WITH FRIES AND COLE SLAW
BLT$6.29
CLASSIC BACON LETTUCE TOMATO MAYO ON WHITE TOAST
More about Mickey's Oceanic Grill
Gino's Original Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Original Pizzeria

50 Main Street, East Hartford

Avg 4.1 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(12) Wings$16.00
cooked to order and tossed with your favorite sauce: Buffalo, bbq, sweet teriyaki, or garlic Parmesan
Fried Mozz Block$8.50
a deep fried block of breaded mozzarella
cheese served with our tomato sauce
*Whole* Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.00
Italian bread, garlic butter, and mozzarella cheese
More about Gino's Original Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

People's Choice East Hartford

536 Tolland Street, East Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about People's Choice East Hartford

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Hartford

French Fries

Clams

Clam Chowder

