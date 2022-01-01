Cannolis in East Hartford
East Hartford restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
365 Main St., East Hartford
|Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso, and steamed milk + cannoli filling whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
|Iced Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso shaken with ice, poured over milk of your choice cannoli, and topped with cannoli whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY