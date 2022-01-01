Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in East Hartford

East Hartford restaurants
East Hartford restaurants that serve cannolis

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. image

 

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

365 Main St., East Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso, and steamed milk + cannoli filling whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
Iced Cannoli Latte
Cannoli shell/cookie flavor shot, espresso shaken with ice, poured over milk of your choice cannoli, and topped with cannoli whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles.
CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, + ALMOND.
CONTAINS GLUTEN + DAIRY
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
Gino's Original Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Original Pizzeria

50 Main Street, East Hartford

Avg 4.1 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$6.00
More about Gino's Original Pizzeria

