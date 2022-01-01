Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
East Hartford
/
East Hartford
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
East Hartford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Sebastians
101 East River Drive, East Hartford
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
365 Main St., East Hartford
No reviews yet
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
