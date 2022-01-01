Clams in
East Hartford
/
East Hartford
/
Clams
East Hartford restaurants that serve clams
Sebastians
101 East River Drive, East Hartford
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder - Cup
$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Sebastians
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mickey's Oceanic Grill
119 PITKIN ST, EAST HARTFORD
Avg 4.2
(1122 reviews)
Clam Chowder
$10.95
More about Mickey's Oceanic Grill
