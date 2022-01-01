Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in East Hartford

Go
East Hartford restaurants
Toast

East Hartford restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Original Pizzeria

50 Main Street, East Hartford

Avg 4.1 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
More about Gino's Original Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

People's Choice Pizza

536 Tolland Street, East Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about People's Choice Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in East Hartford

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Clam Chowder

Salmon

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad

Cake

Map

More near East Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston