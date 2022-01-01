Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in East Hartford

East Hartford restaurants
East Hartford restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Original Pizzeria

50 Main Street, East Hartford

Avg 4.1 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Carbonara$19.25
crumbled sausage, bacon and peas with a
parmesan cream sauce tossed with penne
pasta
Penne Alfredo$17.25
heavy cream, butter, garlic and grated
parmigiana cheese tossed with penne pasta
Penne Gino$18.25
baked penne pasta with crumbled sausage, roasted red peppers and peas with a tomato cream sauce
More about Gino's Original Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

People's Choice Pizza

536 Tolland Street, East Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne$13.99
More about People's Choice Pizza

