Salmon in East Hartford

East Hartford restaurants
East Hartford restaurants that serve salmon

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.

365 Main St., East Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Taco$5.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mickey's Oceanic Grill

119 PITKIN ST, EAST HARTFORD

Avg 4.2 (1122 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$12.95
ON A TOASTED HARD ROLL WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO
SALAD W/ GRILLED SALMON$15.95
Grilled Salmon Side$12.95
More about Mickey's Oceanic Grill

