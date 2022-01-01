Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
East Hartford
/
East Hartford
/
Salmon
East Hartford restaurants that serve salmon
Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
365 Main St., East Hartford
No reviews yet
Salmon Taco
$5.00
More about Rebel Dog Coffee Co.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mickey's Oceanic Grill
119 PITKIN ST, EAST HARTFORD
Avg 4.2
(1122 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
$12.95
ON A TOASTED HARD ROLL WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO
SALAD W/ GRILLED SALMON
$15.95
Grilled Salmon Side
$12.95
More about Mickey's Oceanic Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in East Hartford
Clam Chowder
Cookies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Garlic Bread
Chicken Parmesan
Fish And Chips
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mozzarella Sticks
More near East Hartford to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston