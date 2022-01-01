Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Hartford

East Hartford restaurants
East Hartford restaurants that serve tacos

Rebel Dog Coffee Co. - 361 Main St., East Hartford

365 Main St., East Hartford

Frijol Taco$5.50
Spicy refried beans, pickled red cabbage and fire-roasted tomato salsa on a corn tortilla.
Pescado Taco$5.50
Battered white fish topped with a spicy tartar slaw, cilantro and onions on a white corn tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco$5.50
spiced pulled pork, house-made pineapple salsa, white onion and cilantro on a corn tortilla.
Aguacate Mexican Food

66 Ash Street, East Hartford

Shrimp Taco$13.00
Taco De Pollo$10.00
Chorizo Taco$12.00
