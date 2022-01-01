East Haven restaurants you'll love

Go
East Haven restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Haven

Must-try East Haven restaurants

Sabor Peru image

 

Sabor Peru

56 Main Street Anx, New Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Churros$6.00
Three Milks cake$7.00
Glass Chicha Morada$3.00
More about Sabor Peru
Sargents Cafe image

 

Sargents Cafe

110 Sargents Drive, New Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bottle Soda$1.99
PLEASE PICK UP IN COOLER
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.25
A fried chicken cutlet dressed in buffalo hot sauce with baby greens. Served with bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
More about Sargents Cafe
Beachside Restaurant image

 

Beachside Restaurant

640 Silver Sands Road, East Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
bottled water$1.50
More about Beachside Restaurant
Map

More near East Haven to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston