Go
Consumer picView gallery

East Lake Cafe - 3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3

Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3, Palm Harbor FL 34685

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fish Bowl Kitchen - Boot Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
654 East Lake Road Palm Harbor, FL 34685
View restaurantnext
FISH BOWL KITCHEN rebuilding - 654 East Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
654 East Lake Road Palm Harbor, FL 34685
View restaurantnext
Craft Street Kitchen - Oldsmar
orange star4.9 • 1,955
3153 curlew rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Shaker & Peel
orange star4.7 • 1,514
3159 Tampa Road Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Eve's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3150 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Lucky Dill Deli
orange starNo Reviews
33180 US 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Harbor

BAR 23fifty
orange star4.4 • 380
2350 Curlew Rd Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View restaurantnext
The Ozona Pig
orange star4.0 • 203
311 Orange Street Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View restaurantnext
Fish Bowl Kitchen - Palm Harbor
orange star4.5 • 153
2882 Alt 19N Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View restaurantnext
Fairway Pizza & Sports Page Pub - PALM HARBOR, FL
orange star4.0 • 132
2901 US-19 ALT Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Palm Harbor

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

East Lake Cafe - 3430 E Lake Rd S Ste 3

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston