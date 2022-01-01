East Lansing American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in East Lansing
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Kids Strips
|$6.50
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
|Soft Shell Tacos
|$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
|The Famous Crunchy Burger
|$10.00
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Popular items
|12" Quesadilla
|$13.99
Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños.
Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.
|Buddies Wrap
|$10.99
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
|7 oz. Burger
|$9.50
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty served with your choice of Cheese, the topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)