East Lansing bars & lounges you'll love

More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Bread Stix
|$8.99
Homemade bread twisted & baked to perfection. Brushed with garlic butter & served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
|Wings
Fresh, never pre-cooked jumbo size chicken wings. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|Cheesy Bread Stix
|$15.75
Brushed with garlic butter & topped with mozzarella, muenster, cheddar & parmesan. Baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara, ranch, or chipati sauce.
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Kids Strips
|$6.50
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
|Soft Shell Tacos
|$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
|The Famous Crunchy Burger
|$10.00
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Popular items
|12" Quesadilla
|$13.99
Two 12" tortillas packed with Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapeños.
Served with our Homemade Salsa and Sour Cream.
|Buddies Wrap
|$10.99
Sliced Crispy Chicken Tenders, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomato and our Homemade Spicy Sauce in a Jalapeño Cheddar Tortilla.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
|7 oz. Burger
|$9.50
Homemade 7 oz. Ground Beef Patty served with your choice of Cheese, the topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle Spear. Served with your choice of side. (Some options are an upcharge)
More about Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Full Lbs Wings
|$10.99
Choose traditional or boneless, first baked and then fried wings.
|Lg Momma’s Greek Salad
|$8.49
Mixed greens lettuce, Feta, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olive, green pepper, cucumber, tomato and our signature Mamma's Greek dressing.
|Half Lbs Wings
|$8.49
Choose traditional or boneless, first baked and then fried wings.
More about Barrio
Barrio
202 Albert St., East Lansing
|Popular items
|Camaron Agrietado
|$5.00
flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce
|Barrio Box
|$12.00
your choice of two El Jefe selections and either traditional guacamole or queso blanco + chips
|Green Goddess
|$5.00
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
More about Reno's East
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Reno's East
1310 Abbot Rd, East Lansing
|Popular items
|Eastsider
|$15.00
|Frisco Reuben
|$14.00
|Reno's Cheeseburger
|$14.00
More about Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery
Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery
1429 W Saginaw St #150, East Lansing