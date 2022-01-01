Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
East Lansing
/
East Lansing
/
Baklava
East Lansing restaurants that serve baklava
Bells Greek Pizza - 1135 East Grand River Ave
1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing
No reviews yet
Pistachio Baklava
$2.50
Walnut Baklava
$2.50
More about Bells Greek Pizza - 1135 East Grand River Ave
PappaRoti - East Lansing
1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing
No reviews yet
Baklava
$2.99
More about PappaRoti - East Lansing
Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing
Coleslaw
Muffins
Cheese Pizza
Calamari
Mac And Cheese
Spinach Pies
Teriyaki Chicken
Rangoon
More near East Lansing to explore
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Okemos
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(88 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1377 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston