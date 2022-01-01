Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants that serve baklava

Pistachio Baklava image

 

Bells Greek Pizza - 1135 East Grand River Ave

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Baklava$2.50
Walnut Baklava$2.50
More about Bells Greek Pizza - 1135 East Grand River Ave
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - East Lansing

1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$2.99
More about PappaRoti - East Lansing

