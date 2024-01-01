Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Beef curry in
East Lansing
/
East Lansing
/
Beef Curry
East Lansing restaurants that serve beef curry
Sansu - EL
4750 South Hagadorn rd Ste 100, East Lansing
No reviews yet
Beef Curry
$21.00
Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry
More about Sansu - EL
Charlie Kang's
109 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing
No reviews yet
Curry Beef
$14.00
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy curry sauce
More about Charlie Kang's
