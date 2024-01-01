Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve beef curry

Sansu - EL

4750 South Hagadorn rd Ste 100, East Lansing

TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry$21.00
Beef & Vegetables Japanes Curry
Charlie Kang's

109 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Beef$14.00
Sliced tender beef stir-fried with assorted vegetables in a spicy curry sauce
