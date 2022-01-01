Burritos in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve burritos
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Breakfast Burrito
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans, choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions, topped with our Special Sauce and melted 3 Cheese Blend.
Served with our Homemade Salsa.
|Southwest Chicken Burrito
|$12.99
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Flour Tortilla and topped with our White Queso.
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Arroyo Burrito
|$8.00
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, House Seasoned Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream
|Gio Burrito
|$7.00
Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Pesto Aioli, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
|SBG Burrito
|$8.00
House Seasoned Sausage Crumbles, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Potatoes, Ketchup, & Hot Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla