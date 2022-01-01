Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Wet Burrito image

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with Refried Beans, choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions, topped with our Special Sauce and melted 3 Cheese Blend.
Served with our Homemade Salsa.
Southwest Chicken Burrito$12.99
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Flour Tortilla and topped with our White Queso.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arroyo Burrito$8.00
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, House Seasoned Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa, Sour Cream
Gio Burrito$7.00
Scrambled Eggs, Feta, Potatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Pesto Aioli, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
SBG Burrito$8.00
House Seasoned Sausage Crumbles, Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Potatoes, Ketchup, & Hot Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Azteco East image

 

Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef & Bean Burrito$10.75
Beef, beans, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Beef Burrito$9.75
Beef, guest choice of sauce, and cheese.
Frijole Burrito$5.00
Beans, onions, and cheese.
More about Azteco East

