Chicken enchiladas in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

Takeout
Southwest Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
2 Corn Tortillas stuffed with Spicy Chicken Meat and Black Bean & Corn Salsa. Baked with our White Queso Sauce, topped with Tomatoes and Scallions. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
El Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
tortilla filled with chicken, and yellow cheese. White cheese on beans. Garnished with scallions.
