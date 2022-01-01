Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce, baked in the oven.
Chicken Parmesan$21.99
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded, atop a bed of fettuccine, covered with marinara & topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection.
Chicken Parmesan$21.99
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded, atop a bed of fettuccine, covered with marinara & topped with mozzarella & baked to perfection.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Crispy Chicken Breast topped with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Bells Greek Pizza image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chicken Parmesan$19.00
More about Bells Greek Pizza

