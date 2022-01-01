Chicken wraps in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Crunchy's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken , romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, tomato, and Caesar dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap. Substitute 4 oz. salmon filet - 2
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap.
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, corn salsa, red onion, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, and romaine lettuce stuffed in a warm jalapeño wrap.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Chicken Fiesta Wrap
|$11.99
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Homemade Salsa in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing.
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.50
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
More about Bells Greek Pizza
Bells Greek Pizza
1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Wrap Spicy (Hot)
|$10.00