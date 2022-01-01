Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken , romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, tomato, and Caesar dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap. Substitute 4 oz. salmon filet - 2
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, corn salsa, red onion, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, and romaine lettuce stuffed in a warm jalapeño wrap.
Chicken Fiesta Wrap image

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fiesta Wrap$11.99
Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Chipotle Ranch Dressing and Homemade Salsa in a Jalapeño Cheddar Wrap.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing.
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.50
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch, Wrapped in a Warm Tortilla, Served with Fries
Bells Greek Pizza image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.00
Chicken Wrap Spicy (Hot)$10.00
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - East Lansing

1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$5.99
