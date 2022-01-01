Chili in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve chili
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.75
|Five Way Chili
|$18.75
Our homemade chili served on a bed of spaghetti topped with a generous portion of shredded cheddar, diced onion & sour cream.
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Bowl Beef Chili
|$6.00
House-made with a nice little kick!
|Chili & Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Smothered with melted cheddar cheese and our house-made chili.
SanSu
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
|Sweet Chili Edamame
|$8.50
Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Sweet Chili