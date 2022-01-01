Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chili

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl of Chili$6.75
Five Way Chili$18.75
Our homemade chili served on a bed of spaghetti topped with a generous portion of shredded cheddar, diced onion & sour cream.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Beef Chili$6.00
House-made with a nice little kick!
Chili & Cheese Fries$8.00
Smothered with melted cheddar cheese and our house-made chili.
More about Crunchy's
SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Edamame$8.50
Steamed & Sauteed Soy Beans In Sweet Chili
More about SanSu
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili
Our House Made Recipe with Beef, Bean, Mild Chili Peppers and Spices.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

