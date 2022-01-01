Chimichangas in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Chimichanga
|$11.99
Your choice of Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend all rolled up in a Flour Tortilla, deep fried and topped with Tomatoes, Scallions and our Homemade Queso Dip.
Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and our Homemade Salsa.
More about Azteco East
Azteco East
225 Ann St, East Lansing
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$11.50
Fried Burrito consisting of; Chicken, beans, CC sauce, and cheese. Comes with rice and lettuce. Chicken= Toms on guac, Scallions on Sour creams.
Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi
|Beef Chimichanga
|$11.50
Fried Burrito consisting of; beef, CV sauce, and cheese. Beef chimi= Scallions on guac, tomatoes on sour creams.
Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi