Chimichangas in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve chimichangas

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

Chimichanga$11.99
Your choice of Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend all rolled up in a Flour Tortilla, deep fried and topped with Tomatoes, Scallions and our Homemade Queso Dip.
Served with Refried Beans, Spanish Rice and our Homemade Salsa.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

Chicken Chimichanga$11.50
Fried Burrito consisting of; Chicken, beans, CC sauce, and cheese. Comes with rice and lettuce. Chicken= Toms on guac, Scallions on Sour creams.
Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi
Beef Chimichanga$11.50
Fried Burrito consisting of; beef, CV sauce, and cheese. Beef chimi= Scallions on guac, tomatoes on sour creams.
Pre-rolled can not substitute in the chimi
More about Azteco East

