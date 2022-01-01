Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
East Lansing
/
East Lansing
/
Eel
East Lansing restaurants that serve eel
SanSu
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
No reviews yet
Eel/ Cucumber Roll
$9.95
Eel Cucumber Or Avocao, Eel Sauce
Eel sauce
$0.75
Eel - sashimi
$12.50
More about SanSu
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing
Avg 4.6
(2188 reviews)
Eel Nigiri
$9.00
unagi
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
