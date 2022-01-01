Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve eel

SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel/ Cucumber Roll$9.95
Eel Cucumber Or Avocao, Eel Sauce
Eel sauce$0.75
Eel - sashimi$12.50
More about SanSu
Maru Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Nigiri$9.00
unagi
More about Maru Sushi & Grill

