Fajitas in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve fajitas

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

Takeout
Chicken Fajita Salad$11.99
Our Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of Shredded Lettuce with Sauteed Onions, Red & Green Peppers, and 3 Cheese Blend. Served in an Edible Bowl or with Tortilla Chips.
Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$14.50
Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.
Veggie Fajitas$11.50
Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and two large flour torts.
Steak Fajitas$18.50
Grilled USDA choice grade flank steak cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.
