Fajitas in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Our Grilled Chicken Breast on a bed of Shredded Lettuce with Sauteed Onions, Red & Green Peppers, and 3 Cheese Blend. Served in an Edible Bowl or with Tortilla Chips.
More about Azteco East
Azteco East
225 Ann St, East Lansing
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.50
Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.
|Veggie Fajitas
|$11.50
Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and two large flour torts.
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.50
Grilled USDA choice grade flank steak cut into fajitas strips. Comes with grilled onions, jays and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and two large flour torts.