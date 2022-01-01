Fish and chips in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve fish and chips
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
Beer battered Icelandic cod, deep fried to perfection, served with our tasty fries & coleslaw, or your choice of one side dish.
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Fish & Chips
Your Choice of Two or Three 3oz. Cod Fillets fried in our House Made Beer Batter. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and our original Tartar Sauce. Upcharges applied for Side Substitutions.