Fish and chips in East Lansing

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.99
Beer battered Icelandic cod, deep fried to perfection, served with our tasty fries & coleslaw, or your choice of one side dish.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips
Your Choice of Two or Three 3oz. Cod Fillets fried in our House Made Beer Batter. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and our original Tartar Sauce. Upcharges applied for Side Substitutions.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

