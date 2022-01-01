French toast in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$11.25
Three pieces of grilled, thick French toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter & maple syrup.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tall Stack French Toast$8.00
3 Pieces of Challah Bread Battered and Grilled to a Crispy Golden Brown Deliciousness, Topped with Warm Syrup! Make it a Combo!
Tall Stack Strawberry Stuffed French Toast$11.00
4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with our Strawberry Cheesecake Filling, and Topped with Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar, and Cream Cheese Icing! Syrup Available Upon Request. Make it a Combo!
Tall Stack Nutella French Toast$11.00
4 Pieces of our Challah Bread French Toast Stuffed with Nutella and Grilled to a Golden State of Deliciousness. Topped with Sliced Bananas, Pancake Syrup, and Whipped Cream. Make it a Combo!
More about Square One Bakery LLC

