Garlic bread in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Mediterranean Garlic Bread
|$16.75
Italian white bean hummus, chopped tomatoes, cucumbers & roasted garlic.
|Four Cheese Garlic Bread
|$14.25
Topped with a generous portion of blended cheeses & roasted garlic, served with a side of marinara.
|Four Cheese Garlic Bread
|$14.25
Topped with a generous portion of blended cheeses & roasted garlic, served with a side of marinara.