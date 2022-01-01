Greek salad in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve greek salad
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Greek Salad
Salad greens, feta cheese, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, kalamata olives & tomato. Served with Greek dressing.
Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Lg Momma’s Greek Salad
|$8.49
Mixed greens lettuce, Feta, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olive, green pepper, cucumber, tomato and our signature Mamma's Greek dressing.
Bells Greek Pizza
1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Greek Chicken Salad Small
|$7.50
Lettuce, Chicken, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.
|Greek Gyro Salad Small
|$7.50
|Greek Salad Large
|$11.00
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.