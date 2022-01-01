Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad
Salad greens, feta cheese, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, kalamata olives & tomato. Served with Greek dressing.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Lg Momma’s Greek Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill

211 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (679 reviews)
Lg Momma’s Greek Salad$8.49
Mixed greens lettuce, Feta, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olive, green pepper, cucumber, tomato and our signature Mamma's Greek dressing.
More about Lou and Harry's Bar and Grill
Greek Salad Small image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad Small$7.50
Lettuce, Chicken, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.
Greek Gyro Salad Small$7.50
Greek Salad Large$11.00
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Peppers.
More about Bells Greek Pizza

