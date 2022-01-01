Muffins in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
Big and Beautiful Blueberry Muffin
Raspberry White Chocolate Muffin$2.50
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Mitten Raised image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Mitten Raised

1331 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Baker's Choice Muffin$3.00
Let us surprise you with our freshly baked muffin of the day! Flavors rotate each week.
Blueberry-Poppy Muffin$2.50
White chocolate-Lemon-Blueberry- Poppyseed Muffin COOKIE drizzled with icing and cinnamon short dough!
More about Mitten Raised

