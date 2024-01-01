Pad thai in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve pad thai

Consumer pic

 

Charlie Kang's

109 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$12.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with sprouts & scallions in a sweet & savory sour sauce scattered with crushed peanuts
More about Charlie Kang's
Item pic

 

No Thai East Lansing!

403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai$12.50
Rice noodles, green onion, sprouts, egg, with pad thai sauce topped with crushed peanuts and a lime.
*sauce contains fish sauce
Pad Thai Curry$12.50
Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste
More about No Thai East Lansing!

