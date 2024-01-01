Pad thai in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve pad thai
Charlie Kang's
109 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with sprouts & scallions in a sweet & savory sour sauce scattered with crushed peanuts
No Thai East Lansing!
403 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Pad Thai
|$12.50
Rice noodles, green onion, sprouts, egg, with pad thai sauce topped with crushed peanuts and a lime.
*sauce contains fish sauce
|Pad Thai Curry
|$12.50
Rice noodles, pineapple, green onion, sprouts, egg, with red curry sauce
*sauce contains dairy & small amount of shrimp paste