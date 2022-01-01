Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped steak, onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese.
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak$10.50
Shaved ribeye with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$10.50
Chicken grilled with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie.
SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak Roll$18.95
Marinated Tender Steak, Jalapeno, Mozzarella & Cream Cheese, Tempura, Topped Beef & Spicy Mayo
