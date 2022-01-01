Pretzels in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve pretzels
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Bucket Pretzels (6)
|$9.00
Soft pretzels baked in our stone oven, sprinkled with salt and served with our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard.
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Pretzel Breadsticks
|$9.99
4 Pretzel Bread Sticks served with a side of our Queso Dip!