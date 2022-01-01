Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve pretzels

Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bucket Pretzels (6)$9.00
Soft pretzels baked in our stone oven, sprinkled with salt and served with our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard.
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Breadsticks$9.99
4 Pretzel Bread Sticks served with a side of our Queso Dip!
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Reno's East image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Reno's East

1310 Abbot Rd, East Lansing

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel Sticks$14.00
More about Reno's East

