Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Cheese Quesadilla$13.99
Onions, green peppers and jalapeños immersed in Mozzarella, Muenster & cheddar cheeses baked between two flour tortillas. Served with side of salsa & sour cream.
Quesadilla Entree$14.99
Onions, green peppers, & jalapenos surrounded by mozzarella, muenster, & cheddar cheeses baked between two flour tortillas. Served with side of salsa & sour cream, & choice of one side dish.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Quesadilla$11.99
Chorizo, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion and 3 Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla.
Mini Quesadillas$7.99
Two Mini Quesadillas filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$11.99
BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion, and our 3 Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla served with Salsa
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Azteco East image

 

Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Quesadilla$4.00
Two small flour tortillas. Only Cheese.
Large Quesadilla$6.50
Large flour tortilla folded in half. Only Cheese.
Large Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half. Chicken and cheese only.
More about Azteco East

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Lasagna

Tortellini

Rangoon

Tuna Wraps

Chef Salad

Corn Dogs

Shrimp Tempura

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston