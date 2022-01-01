Quesadillas in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Three Cheese Quesadilla
|$13.99
Onions, green peppers and jalapeños immersed in Mozzarella, Muenster & cheddar cheeses baked between two flour tortillas. Served with side of salsa & sour cream.
|Quesadilla Entree
|$14.99
Onions, green peppers, & jalapenos surrounded by mozzarella, muenster, & cheddar cheeses baked between two flour tortillas. Served with side of salsa & sour cream, & choice of one side dish.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Chorizo Quesadilla
|$11.99
Chorizo, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion and 3 Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla.
|Mini Quesadillas
|$7.99
Two Mini Quesadillas filled with our 3 cheese blend. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
|BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$11.99
BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, Tomato, Onion, and our 3 Cheese Blend in a Flour Tortilla served with Salsa