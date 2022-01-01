Reuben in East Lansing

Choice of Beef Brisket or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Dark Rye Bread.

Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.

Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.

Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

