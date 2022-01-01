Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Reuben
Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing.
Honey Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, homemade honey mustard.
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$11.99
Choice of Beef Brisket or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Dark Rye Bread.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Reuben Flatbread$12.99
Our 10" Flatbread Baked with our House Made 1000 Island Dressing, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella Blend. Drizzled with Extra 1000 Island Dressing.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Square One Bakery LLC

 

Square One Bakery LLC

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$10.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
Reuben$10.00
Sliced Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, Saurkraut, and 1000 Island on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
More about Square One Bakery LLC

