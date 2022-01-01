Reuben in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve reuben
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|House Reuben
Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing.
|Honey Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, homemade honey mustard.
|Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Reuben Sandwich
|$11.99
Choice of Beef Brisket or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Homemade 1000 Island Dressing and Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Dark Rye Bread.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
|Reuben Flatbread
|$12.99
Our 10" Flatbread Baked with our House Made 1000 Island Dressing, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Mozzarella Blend. Drizzled with Extra 1000 Island Dressing.
More about Square One Bakery LLC
Square One Bakery LLC
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Turkey Reuben
|$10.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries
|Reuben
|$10.00
Sliced Corned Beef Hash, Swiss Cheese, Saurkraut, and 1000 Island on Marbled Rye, Served with Fries