Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve salmon

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$21.00
8 oz. Salmon fillet seasoned & served with sides of wild rice and steamed veggies.
Teriyaki Salmon$21.00
8 oz. salmon filet chargrilled & topped with sweet teriyaki sauce, served with wild rice & steamed veggies
More about Pizza House East Lansing
SanSu image

 

SanSu

4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon Salad$15.50
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Over Mixed Greens Fresh Vegetables, Ginger(Peanut) Dressing
Tempura Salmon Roll$9.50
Salmaon Avocado
Double Salmon Roll$15.95
Charbroiled Salmon, Crabsalad, Cream Cheese, Topped With Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce
More about SanSu
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Patties$15.99
2 Salmon Patties topped with a Lemon Dill Sauce and served with Wild Rice, Asparagus and Garlic Toast.
Salmon Fillet 6oz.$15.99
6 oz Grilled Salmon Fillet, served Plain or try it with our Bourbon Sauce.
Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast.
Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice.
Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (2188 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Maki$7.00
Spicy Salmon$10.00
cucumber, scallion
Crazy Salmon$16.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - East Lansing

1000 Trowbridge Rd, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Fillet$18.99
More about PappaRoti - East Lansing

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Greek Salad

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Shawarma

Calamari

Maki

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Miso Soup

Tuna Wraps

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston