Salmon in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve salmon
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.00
8 oz. Salmon fillet seasoned & served with sides of wild rice and steamed veggies.
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$21.00
8 oz. salmon filet chargrilled & topped with sweet teriyaki sauce, served with wild rice & steamed veggies
SanSu
4750 Hagadorn Rd #100, East Lansing
|Teriyaki Salmon Salad
|$15.50
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon Over Mixed Greens Fresh Vegetables, Ginger(Peanut) Dressing
|Tempura Salmon Roll
|$9.50
Salmaon Avocado
|Double Salmon Roll
|$15.95
Charbroiled Salmon, Crabsalad, Cream Cheese, Topped With Salmon, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Fusion Sauce
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Salmon Patties
|$15.99
2 Salmon Patties topped with a Lemon Dill Sauce and served with Wild Rice, Asparagus and Garlic Toast.
|Salmon Fillet 6oz.
|$15.99
6 oz Grilled Salmon Fillet, served Plain or try it with our Bourbon Sauce.
Served with 2 Side Options and Garlic Toast.
Baked Potato, Broccoli, Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, Cup of Soup, Dinner Salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Side Caesar Salad, Steamed Vegetables, Wild Rice.
Upgrade to Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
1500 W Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing
|Salmon Maki
|$7.00
|Spicy Salmon
|$10.00
cucumber, scallion
|Crazy Salmon
|$16.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion