Spaghetti in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve spaghetti

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.00
Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.75
A generous portion of spaghetti with marinara & plenty of our famous Italian meatballs! A classic combination.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

Baked Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$10.99
Spaghetti topped with our Homemade Meat Sauce with Sausage and Ground Beef, then baked with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Garlic Toast and choice of Side Salad, Side Caesar or Cup of Soup
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Bells Greek Pizza image

 

Bells Greek Pizza

1135 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Baked Plain Spaghetti$11.00
Spaghetti with Sauce
Custom Baked Spaghetti$13.50
Choice of Sauage, Meatballs, Chicken, Or Vegetarian
More about Bells Greek Pizza

