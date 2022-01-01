Sundaes in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve sundaes
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$8.99
An old fashioned chocolate brownie, three scoops premium vanilla ice cream, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, an Oblaten wafer & don’t forget the cherry!
|Apple Crisp Sundae
|$8.50
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with hot apple crisp, lots of caramel, whipped cream & an Oblaten wafer!
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$7.99
Start with a generous helping of premium vanilla ice cream topped with creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, Oblaten wafer &, of course, a cherry.