Sundaes in East Lansing

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$8.99
An old fashioned chocolate brownie, three scoops premium vanilla ice cream, creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, an Oblaten wafer & don’t forget the cherry!
Apple Crisp Sundae$8.50
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with hot apple crisp, lots of caramel, whipped cream & an Oblaten wafer!
Hot Fudge Sundae$7.99
Start with a generous helping of premium vanilla ice cream topped with creamy hot fudge, whipped cream, Oblaten wafer &, of course, a cherry.
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$6.50
Homemade Brownie topped with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce.
