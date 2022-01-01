Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad
Nacho chips, salad greens, cheese, black olive, red onion, green peppers, tomato, & spicy ground beef. Served with sour cream, salsa & our house-made Chipati sauce.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Tacos$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnita Tacos$10.99
3 Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Pork, Cilantro Lime Coleslaw, and Mozzarella Blend. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Taco Salad$10.99
Shredded lettuce topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes and Onions in an Edible Tortilla Bowl.
Tres Tacos$9.99
Three Soft Shelled Tacos stuffed with your choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Tomatoes, and Onions.
Served with our Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
Barrio image

 

Barrio

202 Albert St., East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dirty Taco$5.00
More about Barrio
Azteco East image

 

Azteco East

225 Ann St, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frijole Taco$3.00
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Toms & Beans
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Chicken Taco$3.50
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms, Chicken, & CC Sauce.
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
Taco Plate$12.50
2 beef, 1 chicken Tacos. Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, & Toms. Side Rice & Beans.
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell, Or any combination of three tacos expect breakfast tacos*
More about Azteco East

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Jalapeno Poppers

Chef Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Tomato Soup

Brownie Sundaes

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston