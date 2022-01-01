Tacos in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve tacos
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Taco Salad
Nacho chips, salad greens, cheese, black olive, red onion, green peppers, tomato, & spicy ground beef. Served with sour cream, salsa & our house-made Chipati sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Soft Shell Tacos
|$4.00
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Carnita Tacos
|$10.99
3 Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Pork, Cilantro Lime Coleslaw, and Mozzarella Blend. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Shredded lettuce topped with your choice of Ground Beef or Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomatoes and Onions in an Edible Tortilla Bowl.
|Tres Tacos
|$9.99
Three Soft Shelled Tacos stuffed with your choice of Beef or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, Tomatoes, and Onions.
Served with our Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips.
Azteco East
225 Ann St, East Lansing
|Frijole Taco
|$3.00
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Toms & Beans
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
|Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, Toms, Chicken, & CC Sauce.
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell*
|Taco Plate
|$12.50
2 beef, 1 chicken Tacos. Soft Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Lettuce, & Toms. Side Rice & Beans.
*Can Modify for flour or hard shell, Or any combination of three tacos expect breakfast tacos*