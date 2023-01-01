Turkey bacon in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve turkey bacon
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Turkey Bacon Grinder
|$11.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Shredded Lettuce, and Tomato on Sub Bun. Served with your choice of Side.
4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing
|Turkey Bacon (4 Slices)
|$4.75
|Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar
|$12.00
Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, Melted together Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries