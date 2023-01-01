Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
East Lansing restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

Takeout
Turkey Bacon Grinder$11.99
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Shredded Lettuce, and Tomato on Sub Bun. Served with your choice of Side.
Square One Bakery LLC image

 

Square One Bakery LLC - 4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110

4790 South Hagadorn Road Suite 110, East Lansing

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon (4 Slices)$4.75
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar$12.00
Sliced Turkey, Crispy Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese, Melted together Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo, Served with Fries
