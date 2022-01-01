Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in East Lansing

East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$16.00
A juicy seasoned turkey burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$9.50
Marinated just right and grilled. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard available upon re- quest.
More about Crunchy's

Map

