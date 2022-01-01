Turkey burgers in East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Turkey Burger
|$16.00
A juicy seasoned turkey burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Turkey Burger
|$9.50
Marinated just right and grilled. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard available upon re- quest.