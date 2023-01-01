Waffles in East Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Banana Waffles$12.00
Two Belgian waffles, topped with fresh bananas & strawberries. Served with whipped butter, maple syrup & whipped cream.
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep fried to perfection. Served with 2 of our homemade Belgian Waffles & a side of maple syrup
Belgian Waffles$9.50
Two Belgian waffles served with whipped butter, maple syrup & whipped cream.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Reno's East

1310 Abbot Rd, East Lansing

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basket Of Waffle Fries$8.00
