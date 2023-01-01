Waffles in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve waffles
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Strawberry Banana Waffles
|$12.00
Two Belgian waffles, topped with fresh bananas & strawberries. Served with whipped butter, maple syrup & whipped cream.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
All white meat chicken, lightly breaded & deep fried to perfection. Served with 2 of our homemade Belgian Waffles & a side of maple syrup
|Belgian Waffles
|$9.50
Two Belgian waffles served with whipped butter, maple syrup & whipped cream.