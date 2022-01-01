Go
East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room image

East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room

Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A

Lawrence, KS 66044

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

801 Pennsylvania St, Suite A, Lawrence KS 66044

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lawrence Beer Company

No reviews yet

Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For orders from our West side lcoation see https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeercowest/v2/online-order

Rudy’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

No reviews yet

Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food.
Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap.
A library of over a thousand board games

Black Stag Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

East Lawrence Wine Academy & Tasting Room

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston