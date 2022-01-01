Go
East Liberty Tap House is located in the casual and hip 9th and 9th neighborhood of SLC. A cozy, Danish-modern influenced space, this neighborhood hangout serves updated classic bar food made from high-quality, locally sourced ingredients with a small, well-curated selection of craft beers (just six of our favorites on tap). You may want to stop by for a quick beer and bar snack before heading out for the evening (or even just before heading home on a Tuesday) or linger the whole evening over dinner and drinks with friends or family.

HAMBURGERS

850 E 900 S • $$

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

Tap House Burger$15.00
american cheese, pickle, grilled onions, ketchup, peppercorn aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Chicken Tacos$14.00
(2) tacos. pickled jicama-chayote pico, chile pequin, cotija cheese.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free.
Cauliflower Tacos$14.00
(2) tacos. spicy cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime aioli. soft corn tortillas.
served with chips & salsa.
gluten free. vegetarian.
Lentil Salad$10.00
greens, crimson lentils, dried fruit, squash, coconut-curry vinaigrette.
gluten free. vegan.
Bacon Burger$16.00
bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
House Veggie Burger$14.00
garbanzo, brown rice & potato patty, cilantro-lime aioli, lettuce, radish, pickled red onions.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered). vegetarian.
Chop Salad$10.00
cabbage, romaine, kale, cauliflower, carrot, jicama, chayote pickles, pepitas, cotija, roasted poblano-cream dressing.
gluten free. vegetarian.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
pulled chicken thigh, spicy achiote aioli, arugula. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Queso Dip$8.00
monterey jack cheese, serrano chiles. gluten free.
Sloppy Lamb$15.00
morgan valley lamb, beef, honey, rosemary, chevre spread.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

850 E 900 S

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

