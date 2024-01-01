Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in East Longmeadow

East Longmeadow restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Motu Indian Kitchen

520 N main st, East Longmeadow

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.99
Chopped Salad with chicken, dressing, & your choice of toppings.
Restaurant banner

 

De Nardo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

39 Maple Street, East Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Chicken Salad$13.20
Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and bacon bits over a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and cherry tomatoes
Chicken Salad$13.20
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.20
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese and olives on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and cherry tomatoes
