Chicken salad in East Longmeadow
East Longmeadow restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Motu Indian Kitchen
Motu Indian Kitchen
520 N main st, East Longmeadow
|Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Chopped Salad with chicken, dressing, & your choice of toppings.
More about De Nardo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
De Nardo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
39 Maple Street, East Longmeadow
|California Chicken Salad
|$13.20
Crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese and bacon bits over a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and cherry tomatoes
|Chicken Salad
|$13.20
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.20
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with provolone cheese and olives on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers and cherry tomatoes