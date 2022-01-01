East Meadow restaurants you'll love

Must-try East Meadow restaurants

Carolyn's Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Carolyn's Cuisine

2564 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Avg 3.9 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3pc Fried Chicken$13.00
Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread
2pc Turkey Wings$14.00
Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread
2pc Whiting w/ 6pc Shrimp$15.00
Served with Fries or Salad
More about Carolyn's Cuisine
Bare Naked Bowl image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bare Naked Bowl

2565 hempstead turnpike, East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz PBJ$6.79
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter.
12oz Choc About It$6.99
Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.
16oz Coconut Dream$8.99
Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.
More about Bare Naked Bowl
Amias delicatessen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Amias delicatessen

343 merrick ave, east meadow

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
W33$8.99
TURKEY,AVOCADO,BACON,MUENSTER CHEESE,ARUGLA & SPICY AIOLI MAYO
#1 Gates Ave$10.49
CHICKEN CUTLET,BACON,MELTED MOZZARELLA,AVOCADO,TOMATO,RED ONION, MAYO,BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON A TOASTED GARLIC HERO
#3 Jefrey Ave$9.99
CHICKEN CUTLET,BACON,AMERICAN CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATO W/ AMIA'S HOMEMADE SAUCE
More about Amias delicatessen
Burger City image

HAMBURGERS

Burger City

1900 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Burger City
NK Restaurant image

 

NK Restaurant

2367 hempstead tpke, east meadow

Avg 4.6 (361 reviews)
Takeout
More about NK Restaurant
Mille grazie image

 

Mille grazie

2063 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mille grazie
