East Meadow restaurants you'll love
East Meadow's top cuisines
Must-try East Meadow restaurants
More about Carolyn's Cuisine
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Carolyn's Cuisine
2564 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
|Popular items
|3pc Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread
|2pc Turkey Wings
|$14.00
Served with 2 Sides and Cornbread
|2pc Whiting w/ 6pc Shrimp
|$15.00
Served with Fries or Salad
More about Bare Naked Bowl
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bare Naked Bowl
2565 hempstead turnpike, East Meadow
|Popular items
|16oz PBJ
|$6.79
Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Milk, and Peanut Butter.
|12oz Choc About It
|$6.99
Organic Açai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Nutella.
|16oz Coconut Dream
|$8.99
Organic White Coconut, Organic Acai, Granola, Chia Seed Pudding, Banana, Strawberry, Toasted Coconut, and Honey.
More about Amias delicatessen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Amias delicatessen
343 merrick ave, east meadow
|Popular items
|W33
|$8.99
TURKEY,AVOCADO,BACON,MUENSTER CHEESE,ARUGLA & SPICY AIOLI MAYO
|#1 Gates Ave
|$10.49
CHICKEN CUTLET,BACON,MELTED MOZZARELLA,AVOCADO,TOMATO,RED ONION, MAYO,BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON A TOASTED GARLIC HERO
|#3 Jefrey Ave
|$9.99
CHICKEN CUTLET,BACON,AMERICAN CHEESE,LETTUCE,TOMATO W/ AMIA'S HOMEMADE SAUCE